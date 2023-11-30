NIT Srinagar declares winter vacation in middle of semester exams, asks students to vacate hostels

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

NIT Srinagar on Thursday declared winter vacation in the middle of semester exams and asked students to vacate hostels with immediate effect.

The three-week dry spell in Kashmir ended on Thursday with snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley and rains in the plains. Snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Sonamarg in the early hours of Thursday. The weather department has forecast more snowfall during the day.

Most parts of the Valley, including Srinagar city, received light rains. The night temperature rose significantly at several places in the Valley with Gulmarg being the only weather station where the Mercury settled below the freezing point on Wednesday night.

Schools closed

With Kashmir gripped by cold weather conditions, authorities here on Saturday announced that schools in the valley will remain closed for about three months for the winter break. While the winter break for students up to class 8 will begin on November 28, that for students of classes 9 to 12 will begin on December 11. It will end on February 29, 2024 for all students.