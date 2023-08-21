NEET UG: Uzbekistan launches helpline for MBBS students from India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uzbekistan launches helpline for Indian MBBS students

Uzbekistan's Health Ministry and Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) has launched a toll-free helpline number and an official website to assist Indian students who are planning to study medical education in Uzbekistan. Aspirants can reach at through the helpline number is 1800-123-2931 or can write to studyinuzbek.uz.

The toll-free helpline and official website has been launched to help students to verify information, confirmation of admissions at par with NMC norms before studying abroad and bringing Uzbek medical education closer to India. This website has all details pertaining to courses, universities, scholarships, process and documents required for study visa, among others

The decision was taken in light of the fact that fraudulent agents are breaking FMGL (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) regulations 2021 of the NMC by providing false information, accepting phony MBBS admissions, and extorting enormous sums of money from middle-class families.

As per the reports, the Uzbekistan has also signed an agreement to promote student exchange between the two countries. The agreement will also help in establishing joint research centres and the exchange of faculty and experts between Indian and Uzbek universities.