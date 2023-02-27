Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court dismisses pleas to postpone exam | DETAILS

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court dismissed pleas to postpone the NEET PG 2023. The Apex Court on Monday refused to entertain pleas seeking the postponement of the medical entrance exam NEET PG scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. Candidates for a long time were demanding to postpone the NEET PG 2023 Exam. Pleas were filled before the court seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023).

SC dismissed pleas

For days, NEET aspirants on social media were demanding to defer the exam date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023). However, the Supreme Court today dismissed pleas to postpone the exam.

NEET PG 2023: Admit Card

A bench of Justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the National Board of Examinations (NBE), that admit cards for the exam have been issued on Monday as per the schedule and the counselling may commence from July 15.

"There is no date available in the near future with our technology partner to conduct the exam," she told the bench, which refused to entertain the two pleas. The petitioners have sought postponement of the examination, saying the counselling has to be conducted after August 11 since the cut-off date for the internship has been extended to that date.

2.09 lakh candidates registered for NEET PG 2023

On February 24, the NBE told the apex court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023 and no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed. The NEET-PG examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5 for those aspiring to get admission to postgraduate medical courses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on February 10.

Cut-off date extended

To ensure that no one is left out, the ministry has extended the cut-off date for all those MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship, he had said while replying to a question by a Congress member. The ministry had extended the cut-off date from June 30 to August 11 for the NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.