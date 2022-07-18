Monday, July 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. NEET 2022: CBI arrests 8 people for alleged rigging of medical entrance exam

NEET 2022: CBI arrests 8 people for alleged rigging of medical entrance exam

NEET 2022: The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sri Lasya | New Delhi
Updated on: July 18, 2022 21:35 IST
Image Source : FILE "They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR alleged.

NEET 2022: The Central Beurau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested eight people who  allegedly impersonating real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses. 

An FIR read that the central agency had received inputs that several had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate real candidates in the NEET exam at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday. 

It was alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET UG Exam, 2022 held for admissions in undergraduate medical courses in place of actual candidates and take the test in lieu of huge amounts of money.

The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.

"They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR alleged.

Related Stories
NEET-PG: Supreme Court refuses to order additional mop up round for filling up of seats in courses

NEET-PG: Supreme Court refuses to order additional mop up round for filling up of seats in courses

NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be released today at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be released today at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Admit Card released. Here's direct link for NEET admit card download

NEET 2022 Admit Card released. Here's direct link for NEET admit card download

NEET UG 2022 Exam: Medical exam records 95% attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

NEET UG 2022 Exam: Medical exam records 95% attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

The agency has filed the FIR against Sushil Ranjan, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar Gupta, Nidhi, Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Raghunandan, Jeepu Lal, Hemendra and Bharat Singh.

Latest Education News

Top News

Latest News