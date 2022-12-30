Follow us on Image Source : NCW (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) NCW issues advisory to ensure safety of women in educational institutions

National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued an advisory to the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories to ensure the safety of women in coaching or educational institutions. As per the official notice, the National Commission for Women has directed the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories to assure and to set the seal on strict implications of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Advisory issued by NCW

The Chairperson Rekha Sharma concerning the incidence of sexual harassment in coaching/educational institutions wrote to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories. The advisory of NCW read, 'In recent years, Sexual Harassment at Workplace is becoming one of the most pressing issues affecting women across the globe. The Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories to direct authorities to ensure strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and guidelines established thereunder.'

The commission has asked the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to give instructions to all the coaching institutes ensuring effective steps are taken for the prevention of sexual harassment of female students.

Awareness Programs to be conducted

The official notice of the NCW further reads, 'The Commission has also asked to direct concerned authorities to conduct awareness program on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 among all stakeholders in order to ensure that cases of sexual harassment at work are reported responsibly and effectively.'

NCW directs to conduct a background check of coaching centres

'The Commission has also asked that it be ensured that these coaching centres are registered with the relevant authorities. The Commission has also requested that a background check be conducted on those responsible for running the centres and that all of these coaching/educational institutions create a safe environment for female students' reads the official notice.