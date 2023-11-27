Motion Education plans to open 100 new centres across India by next year

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Test preparation institute Motion Education is aiming to open around 100 new centres on a franchise basis across India by the end of the next financial year, according to a statement by the coaching centre. The Kota-based institute provides coaching for NEET and JEE examinations and has 30 centres at present.

Out of these 30 Motion Education centres, 15 were opened this year. The institute said that it aims to expand its business across the country with 100 new centres by 2024-25 and has also planned investments starting from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 10 crore for each centre.

The institute is also looking to attract 1.5 to 2 lakh students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams across the country with the help of a franchise model, as per the company statement.

"Committed to providing the best to the students, we aspire to expand our presence across the country with the help of the franchise model. The business model is aimed at reaching out to a maximum number of students who are unable to relocate to new cities for medical and engineering entrance preparation," said Motion Education Founder and CEO Nitin Vijay.

In addition to the students, the Kota-based coaching centre is also planning to add over 700 teachers to maintain a healthy teacher-to-student ratio and install AI and smartboard technologies to assist the educational aspirations of the students.

(with inputs from PTI)

