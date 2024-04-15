Last date alert: KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration closes today at kvsangathan.nic.in, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration closes today, April 15.

KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration window for class 1 admission 2024 today, April 15. Parents and guardians who wish to enrol their kids in class 1 can submit their application form before the closure of the application window. The application form is accessible at kvsangathan.nic.in till 5 pm today.

When KVS Class 1 admission 2024 provisional lists will be out?

According to the schedule, the first provisional list will be out on April 19 and the second list will be available on April 29. The third list will be released on May 8. The selection of the students will be done in the order given below.

- RTE

- From Service Priority Category (1 and 2) only

- Shortfall of reservation quota after admission in both the above criteria

Offline registrations will start from May 8

The registration process for admission under RTE provisions, ST, SC, and OBC (NCL) will start offline from May 8 and end on May 15 if there aren't enough online applications. To be eligible for admission to class 1, a child must have turned 6 years old by March 31 of the academic year in which admission is being sought. Children born on April 1 will also be considered.

KVS Class 1 admission 2024: How to register?

Visit the official website of KVS, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Click on 'click here to register'

Click on the 'check box' after reading all the instructions

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required

birth certificate

photo of the child seeking admission

The scanned photo should be uploaded in .jpeg or .pdf files before submitting the online application form. Separate lists of documents will be displayed for each of the schools chosen in the application form. Originals and copies of the listed documents must be presented to the Vidyalaya for verification, for a child to be admitted to a Vidyalaya.