Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Last date alert: KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration closes today at kvsangathan.nic.in, here's easy steps

Last date alert: KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration closes today at kvsangathan.nic.in, here's easy steps

KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration's last date is today, April 15. Parents who are seeking admission in class 1 for their child can do so before the closure of the application window. Check selection criteria, how to apply, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 14:19 IST
KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration closes today, April
Image Source : INDIA TV KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration closes today, April 15.

KVS Class 1 admission 2024 registration: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration window for class 1 admission 2024 today, April 15. Parents and guardians who wish to enrol their kids in class 1 can submit their application form before the closure of the application window. The application form is accessible at kvsangathan.nic.in till 5 pm today.

When KVS Class 1 admission 2024 provisional lists will be out?

According to the schedule, the first provisional list will be out on April 19 and the second list will be available on April 29. The third list will be released on May 8. The selection of the students will be done in the order given below. 

- RTE

- From Service Priority Category (1 and 2) only
- Shortfall of reservation quota after admission in both the above criteria

ALSO READ | KVS Admission 2024 dates announced for classes 1 to 11, check eligibility, guidelines, and more

 

Offline registrations will start from May 8

The registration process for admission under RTE provisions, ST, SC, and OBC (NCL) will start offline from May 8 and end on May 15 if there aren't enough online applications. To be eligible for admission to class 1, a child must have turned 6 years old by March 31 of the academic year in which admission is being sought. Children born on April 1 will also be considered.

KVS Class 1 admission 2024: How to register?

  • Visit the official website of KVS, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • Click on 'click here to register'
  • Click on the 'check box' after reading all the instructions
  • Fill out the application form carefully
  • Upload documents, and submit the application form 
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | How can i get admission to KVS?

Documents required

  • birth certificate
  • photo of the child seeking admission

ALSO READ | How many seats are there in KV Class 1?

The scanned photo should be uploaded in .jpeg or .pdf files before submitting the online application form. Separate lists of documents will be displayed for each of the schools chosen in the application form.  Originals and copies of the listed documents must be presented to the Vidyalaya for verification, for a child to be admitted to a Vidyalaya.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Education News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement