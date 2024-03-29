KVS Admission 2024 dates announced for classes 1 to 11, check eligibility, guidelines, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KVS Admission 2024 dates announced

KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the admission schedule for classes 1 to 11 for the academic year 2024-25. According to the schedule, the registration procedure for class 1 admission will start from April 1 and continue till April 15.

For a smooth registration procedure, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has introduced a new website wherein 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools will participate. According to the official notice, the registration procedure for class 11 admission will start 10 days after the declaration of class 10th board exam results.

The list of registered children, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list, and a subsequent list will be displayed on the official website, according to the notice released by the admission board.

The admission board has instructed all newly opened Kendriya Vidyalaya to conduct class 1 admission through the OLA portal and for other classes in offline mode only. However, the schedule for class 2 admission onwards will not be binding for them as full-strength 32 is to be admitted.

When will KVS Admission 2024 select list be out?

As per the schedule, the KVS Class 1 admission 2024 first select list will be released on April 19, the 2nd list on April 29, and the 3rd list on May 8. The selection list for KVS Class 2-11 admission 2024 will be out on April 15. The admission process for classes 2 to 11 will continue until April 29. The last date for admission is June 29.

What is age limit required for class 1 admission 2024?

For admission to class 1, a child should be at least 6 years of age as on March 31. The maximum age is 8 years. to be considered for admission to class 1.

The KVS has announced a change in the minimum and maximum age for admission to Class 1 in the 2022-23 session. This means that the age limit for appropriate classes will continue to change progressively in the future as well. Additionally, children with special needs (CWSN) will be given a relaxation of 2 years.

For admission to KVS Class 11, 12, There is no age limit for admission in Class 11, provided the student seeks admission in the year of passing the Class 10 board exam. Similarly, there will be no upper or lower age limit for admission in Class 12, provided there is no interruption in studies after passing Class 11.

