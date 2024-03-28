Delhi School Result 2024 Announced for class 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th, check scorecard direct download link

Follow us on Image Source : DOE Delhi School Result 2024 Announced

Delhi School Result 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has declared the results of the Delhi School for classes 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th, today, March 28. Students and parents can check the results on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

The central government conducted the Delhi School exams for Classes 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th, in February and March. The results for the same now have been uploaded on the official web portal. To download Delhi School Result 2024, the students and parents are required to log in with their school ID, class, and section. Students and parents can download the results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Delhi School Result 2024?

Go to the official website, edudel.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Exam/Re-exam result 2023-24'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the essential details and click on 'submit'

Delhi School Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Delhi School Result 2024 for future reference

Delhi School Result 2024 direct download link

Last year also, the results of classes 3rd to 7th were announced on March 28. The results of Class 9th and 11th were announced on March 31. Candidates can download their results by clicking on the above link.

When will Delhi School Class 9th and 11th results be announced?

As per past trends, the results for class 9th and class 11th are expected to be announced on March 31. Students and parents are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. The DoE will announce the class 11th results for different streams. Students are advised to keep their Student ID, class name, section, and date of birth details ready to check their results. The direct link to download Delhi School Class 9th and 11th results will be shared in due course.