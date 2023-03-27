Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration begins on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in; Direct link, guidelines here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: The online registration for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Class 1 has commenced today. The registration link was activated at 10 AM today. Parent or guardians who are looking for their children to get a seat in Vidayalas can now register at the official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Online registration begins

Online Registration for Admission to Class-I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2023-24 commenced at 10:00 am on 27.03.2023 and will close at 07:00 pm on 17.04.2023. The Admission details are available on the website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and Android MobileApp.

Minimum age for admission

'Minimum age for admission in class-I will be 6 years. Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as of 31.03.2023. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2023-24 available on the Website (https://kvsangathan.nic.in),r reads the official website.

Registration for class 2

According to the official notification of KVS, registration for Class II and above will be started from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.