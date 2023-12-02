JEE Mains 2024 session 1 registration deadline extended | Check new date here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 till December 4, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who still have not applied for the same can apply on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Keep in mind that candidates can make corrections in their applications from December 6 to December 12. The first session of the exam will be held from January 24 and February 1.

"Online submission of applications for the above-mentioned examination is in progress at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ from 01.11.2023 onwards. It has been decided to extend the last date for submission of the online application form for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) - 2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam," states the official notice by NTA.

When will the admit cards be issued?

The admit card for JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be made available three days prior to the exam while the city exam slips for the first session of JEE Mains exam will be released by the second week of January. The result will be declared on February 12, 2024.

The examination will be conducted in 13 languages, namely English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2024 session 1: How to register

Candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions outlined below to apply online for the January Session 2024 of the JEE Mains.

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on JEE Main 2024 Phase 1 registration link available on the home page.

A new window will open, enter your login details and submit.

Once done, log in to the account, fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and get its hard copy for further use.

You can take help here

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

