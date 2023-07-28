IIT Gandhinagar to award digital degrees, mark sheets, medal certificates to graduates for first time

Follow us on Image Source : IIT GANDHINAGAR Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar 12th convocation: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is going to host its 12th convocation on the campus tomorrow, July 29. At this occassion, the institute will give digital degrees, marksheets, and medal certificates to graduates for the first time. According to the information received from the institute, A total of 456 students will graduate from the Institute this year. The event's chief guest will be Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, an Indian entrepreneur who founded Cyient, a company that provides global technological solutions.

Taking a step forward towards the Digital India, the institute is providing verifiable and tamper-proof digital degrees, mark sheets, and medal certificates in USB drives so that they can access them from anywhere. The digital degrees will have the digital signatures of the Chairman of the IITGN Board of Governors, the Registrar, and the Director. The signatures will become invalid if you try to edit even a single space, comma, or any other detail on the document. These digital degrees will be added by the Institute to students' DigiLockers. The student will be able to access and download the document in PDF format usign their Aadhaar number for administrative use, such as verification for various applications.

The IIT Gandhinagar 12th convocation will begin with an academic procession, followed by a report by the Director. Students will receive degrees following which the Chairman of the IITGN Board of Governors will address the audience. Then, the students will be presented with the medals and Institute Fellow Awards. The Convocation will end with an address by the Chief Guest. The event will also be streamed online on IITGN’s YouTube channel (iitgn1).