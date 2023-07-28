IIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay secures top spot in govt engineering college rankings, check list of colleges

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IIRF ranking 2023 list out for government and private engineering colleges

IIRF Rankings 2023, IIRF Top 50 Government Engineering Colleges List, IIRF Top Private Engineering College list: Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the list of the top government engineering colleges in India. According to the latest ranking list, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is at the top of the list of government engineering institutes in India. IIT Delhi came in second, IIT Madras came in third, and IIT Kharagpur came in fourth position across India. On the other side, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani has bagged the top position in the list of top private engineering colleges employability, followed by Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore and Tamil Nadu. Eligible engineering candidates can choose their colleges as per the IIRF rankings listed below.

Check Top 50 Government Engineering Colleges

Name of Institutes State State Rank Zone Zone Rank IIT Bombay - Indian Institute of Technology (Mumbai) Maharashtra 1 West 1 IIT Delhi - Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi) Delhi 1 North 1 IIT Madras - Indian Institute of Technology (Chennai) Tamil Nadu 1 South 1 IIT Kharagpur - Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) West Bengal 1 East 1 IIT Guwahati - Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati) Assam 1 North-East 1 IIT Kanpur - Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) Uttar Pradesh 1 North 2 IIT Roorkee - Indian Institute of Technology (Roorkee) Uttarakhand 1 North 3 IIT BHU - Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) (Varanasi) Uttar Pradesh 2 North 4 IIT Hyderabad - Indian Institute of Technology (Hyderabad) Telangana 1 South 2 Institute of Chemical Technology (Mumbai) Maharashtra 2 West 2 IIT Indore - Indian Institute of Technology (Indore) Madhya Pradesh 1 Central 1 Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology ( IISST ) (Thiruvananthapuram) Kerala 1 South 3 HBTU-Harcourt Butler Technical University (Kanpur) Uttar Pradesh 3 North 5 IIT Ropar - Indian Institute of Technology (Ropar) Punjab 1 North 6 NSUT-Netaji Subhas University of Technology (New Delhi) Delhi 2 North 7 Anna University (Chennai) Tamil Nadu 2 South 4 Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology (Ahmedabad) Gujarat 1 West 3 IIT Mandi - Indian Institute of Technology (Mandi) Himachal Pradesh 1 North 8 Jadavpur University - Faculty of Engineering and Technology (KolKata) West Bengal 2 East 2 CoEP - College of Engineering (Pune) Maharashtra 3 West 4 IIIT Hyderabad-International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad) Telangana 2 South 5 Delhi Technological University (Delhi) Delhi 3 North 9 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-ISM) (Dhanbad) Jharkhand 1 East 3 Indian Institute of Information Technology (Allahabad) Uttar Pradesh 4 North 10 IIT Gandhinagar - Indian Institute of Technology (Gandhinagar) Gujarat 2 West 5 ABV Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management (Gwalior) Madhya Pradesh 2 Central 2 NIT Delhi- National Institute of Technology (Delhi) Delhi 4 North 11 IIEST-Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology (Shibpur) West Bengal 3 East 4 Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, AMU (Aligarh) Uttar Pradesh 5 North 12 NIT Calicut- National Institute of Technology (Calicut) Kerala 2 South 6 NITK Srathkal - National Institute of Technology (Surathkal) Karnataka 1 South 8 NIT - National Institute of Technology (Tiruchirappalli) Tamil Nadu 3 South 8 MNNIT - Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (Allahabad) Uttar Pradesh 6 North 13 G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (College of Technology) (Pantnagar) Uttarakhand 2 North 14 Indian Institute of Technology (Jodhpur) Rajasthan 1 North 14 National Institute of Food Technology Enterpreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) (Sonipat) Haryana 1 North 15 Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology

(Bhubaneswar) Odisha 1 East 5 Jamia Millia Islamia

(New Delhi) Delhi 5 North 16 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

(New Delhi) Delhi 6 North 17 Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology

(Lucknow) Uttar Pradesh 7 North 18 NIT Hamirpur- National Institute of Technology

(Hamirpur) Himachal Pradesh 2 North 18 G. B. Pant Engineering College

(Pauri) Uttarakhand 3 North 19 VNIT - Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

(Nagpur) Maharashtra 4 West 6 National Institute of Technology

(Rourkela) Odisha 2 East 6 Indian Institute of Technology

(Bhubaneswar) Odisha 3 East 7 National Institute of Technology

(Durgapur) West Bengal 4 East 7 National Institute of Technology

(Warangal) Telangana 3 South 9 College of Engineering

(Trivandrum) Kerala 3 South 9 National Power Training Institute-Northern Region (New Delhi) Delhi 7 North 20 National Institute of Technology

(Srinagar) Uttarakhand 4 North 21 National Institute of Technology

(Raipur) Chhatisgarh 1 Central 1 National Institute of Industrial Engineering

(Mumbai) Maharashtra 5 West 7 National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology (Ranchi) Jharkhand 2 East 8 Indian Institute of Technology

(Patna) Bihar 1 East 9 Indian Institute of Information Technology Design & Manufacturing

(Jabalpur) Madhya Pradesh 3 Central 4 Indian Institute of Information Technology Design & Manufacturing

(Kancheepuram) Tamil Nadu 4 South 10

IIRF Top Private Engineering Colleges: Good for Employbility