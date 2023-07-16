IIT to set up its 2nd Global Campus in Abu Dhabi, MoU signed during PM Modi's UAE Visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IIT Abu Dhabi Soon

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is going to set up its first campus abroad. A contract in this regard has been signed by the Ministry of Education and the Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) of Abu Dhabi. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is a component of the "IITs go global" initiative, was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE. After IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the second IIT to announce the establishment of an overseas campus.

In a tweet, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the MoU for the establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in the internationalisation of India’s education. "An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added.

When will the academic year begin?

According to a statement released by the IIT Delhi, The institute will offer courses for undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate degrees. The Bachelor-level programs will begin in September next year at the Abu Dhabi location, but the Masters's courses will begin in January of the following year. It is expected that IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi will provide a wide range of programs in Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Healthcare, Mathematics, and Computing. The academic programs, Inputs, pedalogy will be provided by IIT Delhi. The degree to be conferred by the Indian Institute of Delhi.