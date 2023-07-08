India to set up first overseas IIT campus in Zanzibar | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IIT campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania

India will set up the first campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) in Zanzibar- Tanzania. The Indian Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IIT Madras and Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) Zanzibar- Tanzania, on July 6, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up of campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar.

The new IIT campus will be set up in Zanzibar under the name of IIT Madras at Zanzibar. This will be one of three campuses outside India, the others being located in Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur. An agreement consisting of detail about the setting up of the proposed campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar, Tanzania, with plans to launch programmes in October 2023, has been signed in recognition of the strategic partnership between Tanzania and India.

According to Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, the signing of the agreement to establish the IIT Madras-Zanzibar campus is a significant step towards the globalisation of higher education. The effort, he continued, is a physical representation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to strengthen South-South cooperation and build closer inter-human connections with Africa. "National Education Policy 2020 is paving the way for knowledge to become a critical element of bilateral relations as well as for advancing global good," he said.

Where is Zanzibar

Zanzibar is located in the Indian Ocean 15 miles off the coast of Tanzania. Zanzibar is an autonomous part of Tanzania and has its government, known as the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar. The capital is Zanzibar City, located on the island of Unguja. The city's historic centre, Stone Town, is a World Heritage Site. Spices, raffia, and tourism are Zanzibar's three primary industries. The islands produce black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg in particular.

Why Govt has established IIT Madras Campus at Zanzibar

Through this special collaboration, IITM's esteemed educational experience will be brought to a key African location to meet the urgent requirements of the area. IIT Madras will be in charge of the academic programmes, curriculum, aspects of student selection, and pedagogical details, while the government of Zanzibar-Tanzania would cover the capital and running costs.

The IIT campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, is envisioned as a top-tier institution of higher education and research with a broader goal to foster international understanding, promote regional research and innovation, and build capacities in response to evolving global requirements. It will act as a showcase for Indian higher education's innovative and aspirational qualities to the rest of the globe.