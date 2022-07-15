IIT Madras remains 'best educational institute' in India

Follow us on Image Source : IIT MADRAS (TWITTER). IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third.

Education news updates : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is the best university, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmednra Pradhan on Friday (July 15).

In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third.

Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU at second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia at the third position.

IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Among the pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has bagged the top rank. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third.

Five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the chart. Hindu College has bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai is at the third spot.

AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the category followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

IIM Ahmedbad is the best management institution in the country followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Calcutta.

