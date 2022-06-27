IIT Madras records 100% placement for management courses, average salary up by 30% to Rs 16.66 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) IIT Madras records 100% placement for management courses

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, recorded 100% placement for its Department of Management Studies (DoMS) for the academic year 2021-22. All the 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers.

According to a statement released by the institute, the placement was done virtually with Rs 16.66 lakh average salary being offered to the students per annum. The average cost to the company (CTC) increased by 30.35% as compared to last year.

Among 61, around 16% of students got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), in which students interning at a company got job offers from the same firm, it said.

“The lucrative offers by the recruiters reflect the quality of our students and our programme. DoMS is known for its excellence in high quality faculty, and rigorous teaching and learning process. We expect more industry engagement in various domains in the future,” Prof. M. Thenmozhi, head, of Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said.

Companies including Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey have recruited students. As many as 16% of the students who had interned in a company were offered jobs in the same firm.

The institute said that several new trends were seen during the placement like rise in jobs in consulting and analytics space post-pandemic. Virtual placement enabled more companies to participate across locations and improved the efficiency of the process.

A total of 26 companies came for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters. Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey were among the top recruiters in terms of job offers.

