Himachal: Primary school timings revised in Una amid cold wave, check schedule

The district administration of Himachal Pradesh has changed the opening and closing timings of the government and private primary schools in view of the cold conditions prevailing in the area during the morning hours. An order in this regard has been issued by Una Deputy Commissioner Raghan Sharma.

Primary Schools in Una will resume from January 5

According to the information, all primary schools in the district will resume from January 5 at 10 am. The timings of the schools have been changed by almost one hour. Now, the primary schools will open at 10 am and close at 3 pm. The primary schools will resume at this new time in January. According to the officials, a decision can be taken again when the severity of winter subsides next month.

Below Five degrees temperature recorded

The morning temperature in the district is recorded below five degrees. Due to cold weather conditions, it was becoming very difficult for the parents to send their children to schools. Many children are also falling ill due to the cold wave. The number of children suffering from cold, cough, viral fever and pneumonia in the hospitals in this district is increasing rapidly. Recently, the representatives of the District Primary Teachers Association met the District Deputy Director of Primary Education Devendra Chandel and raised the demand for a change in the timings. The district deputy director placed it before the deputy commissioner and the opening timings of the primary schools were changed by one hour after deliberations.

(With inputs from PTI)