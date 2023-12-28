Uttar Pradesh school timings revised due to cold weather, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Uttar Pradesh School Timings revised

The Uttar Pradesh government has changed the school timings in the state due to cold weather conditions and thick fog. Secondary and higher secondary schools in the state will now have revised opening and closing timings. The government announced this change late on Wednesday, December 27. In addition, holidays have been declared for schools in various cities on Thursday (December 28) and Friday (December 29).

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, schools in Ghaziabad will start from Class 1 to 8 from 10 AM and conclude at 3 PM. In Mathura, the timing of classes has been changed from 10 AM to 3 PM. Furthermore, schools under all boards from Class 1 to 12, including those under Aligarh Muslim University, will remain closed today and tomorrow in Aligarh. Also, schools in Jalaun will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 until December 31.

Winter Break starts from December 31

As the cold wave grips north India, the Uttar Pradesh Government has announced a fifteen-day winter break, starting from December 31 to January 14. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a dense fog this week. Delhi schools will also remain shut for six days, starting from January 1 to 6. The duration is shorted due to schools in the National Capital were closed earlier during increased pollution.

Students and parents should note that the holiday days might change or be extended due to weather conditions. In case of any changes, students and parents can contact the school authorities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the new timing of up school in 2023?

The classes in Ghaziabad and Mathura will be conducted from 10 am to 3 pm.

Q2. Are schools closed in Aligarh today?

Yes, the schools in Aligarh are closed today due to cold weather conditions.

Q3. Are schools in Jalun also closed today?

Yes, the schools in Jalaun for classes 1 to 8 are closed today and will remain closed till December 31 due to cold weather conditions.

Q4. When will winter break start in Uttar Pradesh?