Haryana Govt changes school timings across State from November 15, know reason

The Haryana Education Department has changed the school timings of schools across the state. This order will be implemented in all schools across the state from November 15. Check single school shift timings, double shift school new timings and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2023 18:36 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Haryana Govt revises School Timing across state

The Haryana State Government has revised the school timings of all schools across the state. This change will be implemented in all schools from November 15. According to the revised schedule, all single-shift schools will now operate from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. While the schools take classes in double shifts will operate the school in two sessions. The first session will be from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm, while the second session will run from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm. According to the order, the timing of all schools across the state will remain the same. 

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Public Relations, Languages & Culture Department, Govt of Haryana wrote, 'Haryana Government has changed the timings of schools from November 15, 2023, and has fixed the timings of single shift schools from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. In double-shift schools, the first shift will be from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm.'

Haryana Education Department has sent a letter to all the district education officers of the state asking them to implement this order. 

Apart from this, the Gurugram administration has suspended physical classes from nursery to fifth until further notice. The administration has taken this step because of the bad air quality in Delhi/NCR. The Deputy Commission of Faridabad has also ordered to close all schools from Class 1 to 5th from November 7 to 12. Also, the central government has declared an early winter break from November 9 to 19 due to severe air pollution in the city. 

Simultaneously, the University of Delhi has also announced an early winter break from November 13 to 19 due to air pollution. The order in this regard was issued on November 10, 2023.

