Delhi University advances winter break from November 13 to 19 due to air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Delhi University

The Delhi University (DU) has announced an advance winter break from November 13 to 19 due to air pollution. The notification in this regard was released on Friday, November 10. Usually, the university announces the winter breaks in December. The varsity has revised the winter break schedule considering the GRAP IV measures being implemented amid the prevailing air pollution in Delhi.

All Delhi University colleges and institutes have been asked to declare winter breaks. However, all the pre-scheduled exams and interviews will be conducted without any change.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also suspended physical classes except for classes 10th and 12th till November 10. Because of the severe air pollution in the national capital, the government has announced an early winter break for schools from November 9 to 18. Apart from Delhi, All schools in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida have suspended physical classes and shifted to online classes due to poor air quality index.

On November 10, the Delhi government cancelled implementing the odd-even car rationing scheme in the national capital after the Supreme Court hearing. According to the Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, the decision has been taken as there has been an improvement in the city's air quality. The government will take action against air pollution after Diwali and take a call on the odd-even scheme if there's a significant increase in pollution. Earlier, he stated that the scheme would be implemented after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and releases an order.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Delhi air pollution: Kejriwal government defers implementation of odd-even scheme in city: Here's why