Delhi air pollution | Kejriwal government defers implementation of odd-even scheme in city: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi govt had earlier announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13.

Delhi air pollution: Hours after the Supreme Court hearing, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has deferred the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the decision has been taken as there has been a notable improvement in the city's air quality due to rain.

The minister further said that the government would assess the air quality situation after Diwali and take a call on the odd-even scheme, if there's a significant increase in pollution. Rai had earlier said the scheme will be implemented in the city after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.

SC questions odd-even scheme

On Friday, the Supreme Court questioned the odd-even rule and ordered to stop farm fires immediately. The top court made it clear that it wants farm fires to stop. "We suggested a methodology; you do it however you want. But farm fires must be stopped. Some emergency measures are required to stop the farm fires," it stated.

The apex court also asked the Centre and Punjab government about what steps they are taking as a long-term measure to slowly phase out paddy to restore the water table in Punjab. Moreover, on today's rain in the national capital, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the people have to pray only as sometimes, the wind comes and helps, and sometimes rain. "God may have heard the prayers of people and intervened; no thanks to the government," Justice Kaul said.

Delhi's air quality improves

It should be noted here that the intermittent rain led to a rapid improvement in Delhi's air quality on Friday and cleared the suffocating haze that had been lingering for more than 10 days.

At 2 pm, Delhi's AQI stood at 302 which falls in the "very poor" category. It was 376 at 9 am and 408 at 7 am on Friday. The AQI stood at 460 at 11 pm on Thursday. The air quality is expected to improve further due to wind speed favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: 'Pollution level must come down, it cannot await tomorrow': Supreme Court's key observations