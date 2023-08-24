Himachal Disaster: All educational institutions in Mandi to remain closed on August 25

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All educational institutions in Mandi to remain closed

The educational institutions in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on August 25. The Indian Meteorogical Department Shimla has also issued the yellow alert on August 24 and August 25, 2023 in view of heavy rainfall.

Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District disaster management authority, Mandi in a letter to all the government educational institutions, private educational institutions, vocational training centres and anganwari centres has ordered to remain closed on August 25, 2023. Arindam has also asked head of these institutions to ensure the strict compliance of the orders as a matter of public safety and security.

Image Source : OFFICIALHimachal Pradesh Disaster

Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh overnight causing problems including water-logging, landslides, uprooting of trees and blockage of several roads. This has not only caused inconvenience to the people but also put their lives in danger.

ALSO READ | Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand