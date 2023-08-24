Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Waterlogging on a road after heavy monsoon rainfall in Shimla.

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab in the next two days.

"Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are anticipated to experience this weather pattern, with isolated instances of very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall in certain areas. Furthermore, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall," the IMD said in a bulletin.

IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh during the next two days, officials said. Meanwhile, as Shimla continues to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday (August 23), the problems of the common people have increased as people face a slew of problems caused by the rain, including water logging, landslides, and uprooting of trees, which in turn has not only caused inconvenience for people but also put their lives in danger.

Heavy overnight rains in Himachal Pradesh claimed 12 lives and blocked over 400 more roads besides damaging several houses, said officials. Out of the 12 deaths, seven occurred due to landslides in Mandi and Shimla. Besides, three people died of electrocution, and one death each was reported due to drowning and falling from height in different parts of the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Five persons have died in landslides triggered by cloud bursts in two villages of Seraj area of Mandi district, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary told media.

Two persons, Parma Nand (62) and his grandson Gopi (14), were killed in a landslide at Dagol village of Seraj in Mandi district while the other three were killed in a landslide in Sarachi village. Some more people are feared trapped in the debris. A few houses and a school were also damaged in the area.

Shimla landslide:

Shimla town was badly hit, with landslides and uprooted trees blocking the main cart road, the lifeline of the town as well as the Shimla-Mehli bypass at several points. Many houses have also developed cracks and people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

As many as 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this month (August) while a total of 238 people have died and 40 are still missing since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

Uttarakhand weather update:

One person died in a landslide in Pauri district while water levels of the Pindar river and its tributary Pranmati in Chamoli district rose again following heavy rains in Uttarakhand, threatening to flood places located along their banks.

The meteorological department has issued an alert for the next few days in all the districts of state. Due to continuous rains in most parts of the state, rivers and streams are in spate and many roads including national highways are blocked for traffic, affecting normal life.

According to information received from the District Disaster Management Office of Pauri, debris suddenly fell from a hill near Ufrankhal on Jagatpuri-Ufrankhal-Ramnagar motorway in Thalisain tehsil, hitting two labourers.

One of the workers identified as Heera Singh (55) died in the accident while another named Shyam Singh (35) was injured. Both the labourers were residents of Paptoli.

Schools closed in Uttarakhand:

In view of heavy rainfall forecast in Chamoli district, DM Himanshu Khurana has announced a holiday in all government, non-government, private schools and Anganwadi centers in the district today.

(With agencies inputs)

