Himachal weather: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of state today | DETAILS

Rescue workers remove debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rains in Shimla

Himachal weather: Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur in many places in the state of Himachal Pradesh today (August 23), said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in a few places in the Districts of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu on Wednesday.

"Due to the extremely heavy rainfall, all kinds of traffic has been stopped at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo for safety reasons. To avoid congestion, traffic may be diverted from alternative routes," informed HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police.

"One pillar has been collapsed and the bridge is bent in the middle. Traffic has been permanently stopped at Baddi Main barrier bridge. There will be no foot movement as well," informed HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police today morning.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday (August 22) told media that now, due to heavy rains this year, the state has incurred a 10,000 crore loss due to damages to public and private property.

"In the rain-related damages, the state has incurred a loss of 10,000 crore till now. In the rain-related incidents, 348 people have died, 38 people are missing and more than 300 people are injured till now," Jagat Singh Negi said.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days, an official said. The head of the Indian Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh, Surendra Pal, while speaking to media, said the rainfall orange alert has been issued for Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts of the state.

According to the alert, incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloud bursts, and rising water levels, are expected. The alert continues in Himachal Pradesh even on Tuesday, and a flash flood alert has been issued for six districts.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur, officials said. The effect of the monsoon will remain until August 27 (Sunday) in Himachal Pradesh. After that, the weather is expected to be normal, officials added.

Pal added, "Till now, Himachal Pradesh has received 36 per cent more rainfall than normal in the monsoon. All the districts of Himachal Pradesh have received above-normal rainfall. After decades, this kind of rain has been seen in the state during the monsoon. The intensity of the rain is going to increase in the next three days, which is likely to cause damage."

Schools closed in Shimla, Mandi for next 2 days:

Rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh and the meteorological office issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains in eight of its 12 districts during the night.

In view of the warning, Deputy Commissioners Aditya Negi of Shimla and Arindam Chaudhary of Mandi ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in their jurisdictions on Wednesday and Thursday. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq said all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.

The red alert was issued in the evening for parts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una districts as rains on Tuesday triggered some landslides in Mandi and hamirpur districts and uprooted trees in other areas.

No casualties were reported in this fresh bout of rains, so far. Earlier this month, about 80 people died in rain-related incidents, including major landslides in Shimla.

It is pertinent to mention that due to the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh from August 13 to August 18, landslides at many places in the state caused a lot of damage, and many people lost their lives. Apart from this, an alert has also been issued regarding visibility.

"There will also be a lot of fog in the middle of the rain in the hilly areas, which can cause problems for the people driving there," an official said.

In view of the same situation, the administration has issued instructions to all the officers to remain alert. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is constantly keeping an eye on the changes due to the weather. Emergency numbers have also been issued in the state to help the people. Machines have been deployed in areas where there is a possibility of landslides or road closures, an official said.

(With agencies inputs)

