Himachal: All Schools, Colleges to remain closed tomorrow in Kangra due to heavy rain

All educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow, August 16 in Kangra

Schools closed in Kangra, Schools closed news in Himachal: The Kangra District administration has decided to close all educational institutions including schools, colleges, coaching centres etc tomorrow, August 16 due to incessant rains in the region. The orders have been issued by the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.

According to the statement, all educational institutions in Kangra District will remain closed on August 16. This decision has been taken because of the continuous rains in the district and the alert of heavy rains in the next 24 hours. There will be a holiday on August 16 for all private and government institutions including vocational training centres and Anganwadi Centres.

The district magistrate asked the heads of all educational institutes to follow the orders. It is also mentioned that heavy rains are continuing in the district for the last 24 hours, due to which landslides are taking place in many areas. In such a situation, it would be difficult for students and the staff to reach their educational institutions, so in view of their security, a holiday has been declared, reads official statement.

The district magistrate has also requested all people to be careful and instructed all to not go near the rivers and drains. He also asked people to inform the toll-free number 1077 of the District Disaster Management Centre in case of any kind of emergency.