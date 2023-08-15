Lessons on waste management to be included in textbooks from next academic year, says Kerala government

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 'Waste Management to be included in Kerala School Textbooks'

Kerala School Syllabus, Waste Management Lesson in Textbooks: The Kerala Government has decided to include lessons on scientific waste management in textbooks from the next academic year. According to the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) statement, this decision was announced by State General Education Minister V Sivankutty at a function held at the SMV Government Higher Secondary School on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day on August 15.

The decision has been taken to create awareness in young minds on the importance of keeping their surroundings clean. The minister also honoured the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members at this event.

In his speech on the occasion, the minister stated that it was important to create proper awareness about scientific and sustainable waste management in young minds as it will have an enduring impact on society. This is why this topic is going to be included in the textbooks, he added.

He also praised the efforts of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members and said it was not just a waste removal force but a shining model of collective action and social empowerment. "The role of women in this movement is especially important," he added.

He also distributed certificates for green technicians at the programme, organised as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, the statement said.

Green Technicians, Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members were provided with special training to handle technical issues that arise while rendering services of Haritha Karma Sena, it said.

