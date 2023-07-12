Heavy Rainfall: Schools closed in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to open on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School opening date in various states

The northern region of the country is reeling under heavy monsoon rains these days. The fierce deluge has been witnessed in five states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the last few days. Due to incessant rainfall, schools and colleges are closed in many districts of these states.

As per the reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast has said that moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days and over Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. While, there is likely to be a significant reduction in rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana from July 11, 2023, the weather department said.

The situation in Delhi is such that after 41 years, the Yamuna River has reached its peak. Due to the rise in its water level, the risk of flood in Delhi has increased. At present the water level of Yamuna has been recorded at 207.14 cumec. Amid the flood like situation and keeping in view the interest of the children, the state governments have declared holiday in the schools.

School Opening Date in Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

All schools in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till July 15, 2023, due to heavy rains. The district education officer of Ghaziabad had said on Sunday, "Schools will remain closed in Ghaziabad amid heavy rains." The District Magistrate of Ghaziabad also issued an advisory for the local people in view of heavy rains in the city.

Noida

Schools in Noida have started functioning from Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Earlier on July 10, the district administration announced holiday in all schools in view of the heavy rainfall and water-logging situation.

School Opening Date in Uttarakhand

Haridwar

The district administration of Haridwar has ordered the closure of all schools between July 10 and July 17 becausE of 'Kanwar Yatra'. District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbyal said, "In view of the Kanwar Yatra, the district administration has decided to close all schools and anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17."

School Opening Date in Himachal Pradesh

In view of the devastation caused by the incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, all government and private schools functioning in the State and affiliated to CBSE/ICSE/any other education board are advised to remain close at their level keeping in view the local weather conditions. The government has asked schools administration to take decision in this regard.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2023 exam postponed

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has also postponed the state's Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2023. The Commission has also announced the revised exam date for the preliminary examination. Read More Here

School Opening Date in Haryana

Panchkula

Heavy rains continue to lash in the city of Panchkula, Haryana. All schools in Panchkula, Haryana will remain closed today, July 12. The order was issued by the Panchkula District Education Officer on Monday. Extremely heavy rains in Haryana and Punjab have caused water-logging and flood like situation in many areas.

Gurugram

Amid heavy rain in the last two days, the district administration announced holiday in all government and private schools on July 10. Apart from these, an advisory was also issued to corporate companies for working from home. A situation of water logging has arisen in several areas of the district. The school administrations are advised to open the school at their level keeping in view the local weather conditions.

Kurukshetra University Exam Postponed

Kurukshetra University has postponed the graduation and postgraduate examinations. The exams were scheduled to commence from July 13, 2023. The administration will now release the new date sheet for the exam. This decision has been taken due to incessant rains as well as severe floods in the northern part of India.

School Opening Date in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday ordered the closure of all schools till July 13 in view of incessant rains in the state. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the closure of the school through a tweet. Heavy rains have caused water-logging in many areas of Punjab and have submerged many roads and residential areas.