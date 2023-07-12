Himachal Floods: HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2023 exam date revised amid bad weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2023 exam postponed due to heavy rainfall

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has rescheduled the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2023. As per the official notification, the Commission will now conduct the Himachal Pradesh HPAS preliminary exam on August 20, 2023. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on July 23.

The examination will be held across 12 cities in the state. The HPPSC Administrative Services exam 2023 is being held for candidates for recruitment to 11 vacant posts in various state government departments. The pay scale for the post is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500). The selection of a candidate will be based on the preliminary examination, main examination and interview round.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2023 Exam Pattern

The HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam will comprise of two objective type papers- Paper-I (General Studies) and Paper-II (Aptitude Test). The prelims question paper will carry multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 400 marks and is meant to serve as a screening test.

Himachal Pradesh Flood

Heavy rain has lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh causing flash floods with roads and highways being damaged due to incessant rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD), on July 12, has issued a red alert predicting very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours.