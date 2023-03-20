Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY EUGateway: Foreign universities luring Indian students with THESE courses

EUGateway : There has been a significant rise in the number of Indian students choosing to pursue higher education overseas. Recent data presented in Parliament by the government revealed a 68% rise in Indian students studying abroad in the last year, with 750,365 students doing so in 2022 as opposed to 4,44,553 in 2021. Its exponential growth is caused by a number of variables. The pandemic-era pent-up demand is one of the main causes.

Sumit Rai, founder and CEO of EUGateway said that the interest in international education & Degrees has seen renewed interest post Covid restrictions and more and more Indian students are opting for in-person campus classes rather than pure online or even hybrid classes."

EUGateway provides premium counselling services for students looking to get admission to top universities across Europe & Americas. The career consulting and higher education management company also assist aspiring students in applications to the Masters program in the Technical University of Dresden (TU Dresden). In fact, it is one of the few recruitment firms helping students to get through the TU Dresden program.

The Technical University of Dresden, Germany, offers a master's programme in transportation economics. The two-year programme, which was developed to raise awareness and provide students with a lucrative career in the field of mobility, covers the importance of transportation for society and cities, the financial ramifications of transportation investments, pricing, regulation, and the tools required to address transportation-related issues.

Rai advised parents to send their kids to study outside for clarity of thoughts – is it for better job opportunities, higher salary, quality of education, migration, just peer pressure or to just upgrade skills and get International exposure. He noted that the parents should be aware and well prepared for the financial implications Foreign education will have on their pocket/budget.

The students opting for studies abroad get qualifications and a broader perspective of the world with a degree from an internationally renowned university.

Candidates who completed their studies at famous foreign institutions are frequently viewed favourably by employers. This is due to the fact that these institutions are known for offering high-quality education, and graduates from these institutions frequently have a wide range of useful skills that are in great demand in the labour market.

