Delhi schools to resume their normal timings from tomorrow because of THIS reason: Check details

All schools in Delhi are poised to return to normalcy as the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, issues an official order. Starting February 6, all government-aided and recognized private schools in Delhi will resume their full normal timings, citing improved weather conditions.

The official notice reads, ''In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government-aided and recognized private schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings w.e.f. February 6 (Tuesday). The HoSs must inform all students, parents and staff well in time through Mass SMS facility, Phone calls, SMC and other suitable means of communication.''

Due to dense fog and cold wave conditions, the Delhi government had initially set school timings from 9 am to 5 pm. This adjustment was made following the winter break, which was scheduled from January 1 to 15.

Delhi Temperature Update

The minimum temperature in Delhi on February 5 was expected around 14 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius. The mercury level was expected to hover around 16 degrees throughout the day, with a wind speed of around 3.79. According to the seven-day weather prediction, the temperature in Delhi was expected to reach 14 degrees Celsius on Monday, 11 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 12 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday.