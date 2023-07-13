Delhi orders all schools to remain closed till July 16: Read official notice here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi schools to remain closed till July 16

Delhi Schools Closed News: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on July 13, has ordered all schools to remain closed till Sunday, July 16, due to the rising waters of the Yamuna River. Vikas Kalia, Regional Director/ Deputy Director of Education (Personnel), in a letter to all government, government aided and private recognised schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), have ordered them to remain closed for all purposes.

All schools closed in Delhi till July 16

The Education Department at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also ordered all MCD schools including MCD, MCD aided and MCD recognised schools to remain closed till July 16, 2023. The authorities have further asked all the heads of the schools/ Incharges of abovesaid schools to disseminate this information among all students and staff.

Earlier today, the district administration of Noida has ordered the closure of all schools tomorrow, July 14 in view of the rising water level of Yamuna River and the possibility of heavy rainfall tomorrow. The city is also facing water logging issues in many places as well as flood-like situations have arisen in some places.

