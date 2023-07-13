Schools to be closed in waterlogged areas of Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi schools closed in waterlogged areas

All government and private schools in waterlogged areas of Delhi will remain closed till further orders, announces Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement pertaining to the closure of schools in areas inundated with flood water has been made by the Delhi CM through his official Twitter handle.

The national capital has recorded a rise in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days due to incessant rain. As per the recent reports, the water level of Yamuna is recorded at 208.46 cumec breaching the danger mark. Due to the rising water level, the water of the Yamuna river has come on the roads.

In many places in Delhi, people are facing severe flood-like situation, while the problem of water-logging has also arisen in many areas of Delhi. People are being evacuated from populated areas where flood-like situations have arisen.

"All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where water is filling up," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted

Delhi has recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level in the last three days. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 AM, on July 9, to 205.4 metres at 5 PM on July 10, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected, PTI reported.

The river crossed the evacuation mark of 206 meters on Monday night, prompting people living in flood-prone areas to shift to safer places and closing the old railway bridge for road and rail traffic. The water level crossed the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters by 1 PM on July 12 and 208 meters by 10 PM on July 12.