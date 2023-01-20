Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: First merit list soon on edudel.nic.in | Check here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The first merit list for the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 is scheduled to be released today (January 20, 2023). The Delhi Directorate of Education will release the merit list on the official website- edudel.nic.in. Once the list gets released, parents will be able to check it online.

To fill the vacant seats in the private and unaided schools, the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 is being conducted as per the official notice. Today, the merit list for the nursery admissions is scheduled to release. Here, we have provided the list of important events under the admission process with their dates.

Important Events Dates First list of selected children January 20, 2023 Resolution of queries of parents January 21 to 30, 2023 Second list of selected children February 6, 2023 Resolution of queries of parents February 8 to 14, 2023 Subsequent list of admission, if any March 1, 2023 Closure of admission March 13, 2023

As per the official announcement, parents will be given ample time to raise their queries for regarding the list and the admissions from January 21 to 30, 2023. The first selection list will be out today (January 20, 2023). After this, DoE will release the second selection list along with the waiting list. As per the schedule, these lists will be released on February 06, 2023. This selection will come to end on march 17, 2023.

The Subsequent list of admission will be released on March 01, 2023. This will be the last stage for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023. After this, on March 17, 2023, the admission process will get concluded. Parents should note that 25% of the seats are reserved for the economically weaker section, students from disadvantaged groups and children with disabilities.

