Delhi: Many students at St Stephen's college asked to withdraw admission after third round of seat allotment

According to a DU official, as many as 9,504 students have accepted the college and course allotted to them by DU in the third round of seat allocations.

According to media reports, several students who secured admissions at St. Stephens college in Delhi were asked to withdraw after they were DU began its third round of seat allotment. The students were later allotted a different college. This happened a week after the classes had started at St. Stephens. However, students reportedly said that even after they were allotted the college they had not paid the fees as the DU refrained them from doing so. The university asked them to wait for the payment.

According to a report in TOI, a student was quoted saying, "Nine days ago I received a mail from St Stephens college asking me to bring all the documents and informing me I can make the payment once the portal is active. However, under the third allocation list, I was allotted JMC, and that too for BA (Prog)."

Another student who sought admission in BA(H), but was allotted a different course at JMC said, "When we went to the college office, we were handed withdrawal forms. Several students broke down too."

According to a DU official, out of the 16,231 seats allocated for UG programmes in the third round of allocations, 9,504 students have accepted the college and course allotted to them.

