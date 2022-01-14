Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Bulli Bai app case: Court sends accused Shweta Singh and Mayank to 14-day judicial custody
  • All political, religious gatherings & fairs banned in Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh: All govt & private schools closed for students of classes 1-12 till Jan 31
  • Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31
  • Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Under Delhi govt's 'Desh ka Mentor' programme, over 1.7 lakh students being mentored, says Sisodia

Under Delhi govt's 'Desh ka Mentor' programme, over 1.7 lakh students being mentored, says Sisodia

Launched in October 2021, the programme aims to provide voluntary mentors to students from class IX to XII. Those aged between 18 and 35 can sign up to become mentors through an app developed by the Delhi Technological University.  

IANS Edited by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2022 16:03 IST
sisodia
Image Source : PTI

Under the programme, the mentor is required to give 10 minutes every week for a minimum period of two months, which can be extended up to four months.

 

A total 1,74,000 students of Delhi government-run schools called mentees, are being mentored by 44,000 teachers under the state government's 'Desh ke Mentor' programme, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

"We had received a total of 2,20,000 applications from Delhi government students. Of these 1,74,000 are currently being mentored. Of the 44,000 mentors, nearly 500 of them are from IIT and IIM, 15,600 are either doing their graduation or PhD from a well-known education institute and 7,500 have completed their studies and are currently working at a good post," Sisodia said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Launched in October 2021, the programme aims to provide voluntary mentors to students from class IX to XII. Those aged between 18 and 35 can sign up to become mentors through an app developed by the Delhi Technological University.

"Those who volunteered to be mentors are made to undergo a psychometric test, their educational background is taken care of and they are trained accordingly, only after which they are assigned a mentee. We have also ensured that a male mentor is assigned to a male mentee and female mentor to a female mentee," Sisodia said.

Under the programme, the mentor is required to give 10 minutes every week for a minimum period of two months, which can be extended up to four months.

ALSO READ | Delhi Teachers University Bill, to set-up world-class training centre, passed in Assembly

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News