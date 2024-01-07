Delhi govt withdraws order extending winter vacations in schools | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Winter vacations: Hours after issuing circular extending winter vacations in all schools till January 10, the Delhi government withdrew its circular, stating that it was 'mistakenly issued'. Delhi's Directorate of Education will decide on whether to extend the winter break or not on Sunday morning.

The vacation ended on Saturday and classes are to resume from Monday.

'Extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn'

The Delhi Department of Education clarified that the earlier order was mistakenly issued and has been immediately withdrawn. "Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further orders in this regard may be issued in due course," the updated order read.

Delhi govt order extending winter break

In its previous order, the Delhi government had extended the winter break till January 10 in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the national capital territory (NCT) due to 'extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert'.

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and a drop in temperature for the next few days.

Winter break for Noida, Greater Nodia schools

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration also ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14 in view of the prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions.

Issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others.

"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14," it stated.

"The order should be strictly followed," Panwar added.

Meanwhile, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said the timings for Classes 9-12 will be 10 am to 3 pm during this period.

