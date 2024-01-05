Delhi weather: Orange alert issued as fog-accompanied winter chill grips national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The national capital continues to reel under severe cold waves.

Delhi weather: As the Northern parts of India continue to reel under the winter chill, several regions in Delhi experienced dense to very dense fog as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast indicates the likelihood of shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions in certain areas of the national capital throughout the day. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for the national capital for the day.

Dense fog grips Delhi, Punjab

In the early morning, very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab and Delhi. The IMD highlighted that dense fog had enveloped various parts of Delhi. At 8:30 am, the Safardjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, which is more than two notches above the normal temperature.

However, the Ridge Observatory recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius. The visibility was 50 metres at Palam at 8:30 am. At least 22 trains were running late due to poor visibility, according to information shared by railway officials.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a maximum of 12.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 (very poor) at 9 am on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ALSO READ: Delhi's new year morning warmer by 3 degrees Celsius, Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category