Delhi's new year morning warmer by 3 degrees Celsius, Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi weather: On Monday morning, Delhi experienced a milder New Year, registering a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the seasonal average.

At Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, visibility was reported at 700 meters, while at Palam, it measured 1,200 meters, as per the India Meteorological Department. The Indian Railways reported delays of one to five hours for 21 Delhi-bound trains due to fog.

The relative humidity in the city stood at 88 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature at 15.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, according to the weather department.

Delhi govt extends its electric vehicle policy

The Delhi government has also decided to extend its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for another three months, officials said. The policy, notified in August 2020, aimed at raising the share of electric vehicles in Delhi to 25 per cent by 2024.

It will now be extended till March 31, 2024, and the cabinet will accord its approval, an official said. The Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2020, expired on August 8 this year and since then it has received repeated extensions. According to officials, work on the new Electric Vehicle Policy is underway but it has not been decided when it will come into effect.

