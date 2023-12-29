Delhi, nearby regions witness another foggy day in no respite from cold wave | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Northern India continued to reel under chilly cold including states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning (December 29), with visibility remaining low. The weather department has also issued a warning of very dense fog for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh during morning and night hours till December 31. There is a possibility of visibility of 50-200 metres during this period. There is no hope of getting relief from dense fog in Delhi for the next five days. During this period, the minimum temperature is expected to be around seven to eight degrees Celsius.

Sense fog in these states till January 1

Dense fog will continue during morning hours in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Tripura till January 1, 2024. Due to fog, visibility will be very low at these places.

Cold day alert

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be severe cold (cold day) for the next 24 hours in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. During the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures of 8-12 degrees Celsius were recorded in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Warning of rain and snowfall in these states

The Meteorological Department said that there may be light rain and heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 30 and 31. Apart from this, there may be drizzle in Eastern UP and Bihar only. There is a possibility of heavy rain in the southern areas of Tamil Nadu on December 31 and January 1.

Dense fog blanketed most parts of Delhi, UP, MP, Punjab and Haryana on Thursday morning. Meteorological Department officials said that visibility remained low in the morning due to fog at most places.

