Dense fog affects air services at Delhi airport, 110 flights delayed

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONIAL PIC/REUTER Air services affected due to weather conditions

Over 100 domestic and international flights have been delayed in both arrivals and departures at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Wednesday.

"Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 110 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog," said Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System).

According to the officials, over 100 flights were delayed at Delhi's IGI airport as a thick layer of fog gripped the air facility in the national capital causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

A total of 5 flights were diverted and nearly 30 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, the officials said.

An official said a few flights were diverted to Jaipur between 8:30 am to 10:00 am.

Earlier, one flight each of IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted to Jaipur. As per information available on the Delhi airport website, around 30 flights have been delayed in the morning.

Advisory for passengers

“While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi airport's advisory read. The CAT III is a navigation system that helps planes during dense fog and inclement weather conditions.

Thick fog blankets Delhi-NCR

A thick blanket of fog covered Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning leading to visibility dropping to almost zero. The cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital region. Entire North India has been facing a cold wave as temperatures continued to dip in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR.

As the temperature dipped in Delhi-NCR, people were seen sitting by bonfires to keep themselves warm in several places. Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi and Noida, while the temperature dropped to °C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP.

ALSO READ | Delhi, UP under thick blanket of fog as cold wave conditions take over North India

ALSO READ | Several Hyderabad-bound Vistara flights returns to origin due to bad weather

Latest India News