Several Hyderabad-bound Vistara flights returns to origin due to bad weather

A Hyderabad-bound flight has returned to its origin, Bengaluru due to bad weather. According to Vistara Airlines, flight UK897 has returned to Bangalore due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 9:40 hours.

"Flight UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad (BLR-HYD) has returned to Bangalore (BLR) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 0940 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," the airline wrote on X.

Similarly, the airline has informed that flight UK873 which took off from Mumbai airport and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad airport, returned to its origin due to bad weather conditions.

"#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK873 from Mumbai to Hyderabad (BOM-HYD) has returned to Mumbai (BOM) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 0915 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," it added.

It is worth mentioning Telangana is currently experiencing the coldest mornings, with temperatures dropping to 8.6°C in Moula Ali and 8.7ºC in Rajendranagar.

