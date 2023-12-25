Flight operations hit at Delhi airport due to dense fog, low visibility

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Dense fog hit air services

Several flight operations were disrupted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi after dense fog enveloped the national capital on Monday, December 25.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via," posted Spicejet on X.

Cold wave tightens grip on Delhi-NCR

As the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog on Monday. The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility. On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Due to the chilling cold, many sought refuge at night shelters in various parts of the national capital. Similar scenes unfolded elsewhere, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to seek comfort.

Visuals from Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS depicted a thick layer of fog hanging overhead, with only a few vehicles and commuters venturing out into the streets.Additionally, Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

