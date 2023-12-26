Delhi, UP under thick blanket of fog as cold wave conditions take over North India

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan

A thick blanket of fog covered the national capital on Monday with visibility dropping to zero. The cold wave conditions are prevailing in North India forcing temperatures to dip in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR among other places.

Several regions across North India are in the grip of a cold wave. As the temperature dipped in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, people were seen sitting by bonfires to keep themselves warm. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a satellite image showing fog rapidly spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, Delhi recorded The minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius. Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility.

Just a day earlier, several flight operations were disrupted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi after dense fog enveloped the national capital. "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via," posted Spicejet on X.

