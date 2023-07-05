CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ‘Sampark Smart Shala Smart Block’ Program to upgrade all government schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi Aditynath

Sampark Smart Shala Smart Block Program: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Sampark Smart Shala Smart Blocks’ Program for all government schools on Tuesday, July 4. The event was held at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium. This initiative aims to transform every block into a smart block in Uttar Pradesh. During this event, Cheif Minister Shri Yogi Adiyanath emphasized the importance of the initiative and its potential impact on education in the state.

He said that the Skilled India Mission is giving great results in improving the quality of education in the state through the optimal utilization of technology. As a part of the Sampark Smart Shala Smart block program, 58 schools in the city area, and 68 council schools in Chargawan block were equipped with LED TVs as well as maths and English kits. Also, Adityanath personally provided teaching learning material kits to teachers from five schools and also released the magazine of Sampark Foundation.

He also highlighted the deficiencies in the schools before 2017 such as insufficient toilets, flooring, drinking water facilities in the schools, and a severe shortage of teachers. To address these issues, the government has committed to improving the education system and hiring 1.65 lakh teachers from basic and secondary schools in a transparent manner, said a statement.

Moreover, CM Yogi praised the Sampark Foundation for their efforts in this initiative. He also highlighted the importance of making education interesting and engaging for the students. He emphasized making an emotional connection between students and teachers, the student's enthusiasm for learning will naturally awaken. He said that there is a need to integrate education with technology and innovation. He said that after witnessing the smart school, smart block program as a pilot project in Gorakhpur, a plan will be implemented in the entire state.

Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman of SAMPARK Foundation, Deepak Kumar, ACS Education UP Govt., DM Gorakhpur Shri Krishna Karunesh, CDO Shri Sanjay Meena, and other senior education department officials also attended this event.