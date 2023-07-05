ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 out: Jain Akshay Ramesh secures AIR 1, here's toppers list

Follow us on Image Source : CA ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 out on icai.org.in

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023, ICAI CA Final Topper list, ICAI CA Inter Topper List: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountancy May examination for Intermediate and Final year 2023 results. Students can download the scorecards from the official website, icai.nic.in using their roll number, registration number, and other details.

According to the results, Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad has secured All India Rank 1 in CA final exam by scoring 616 out of the total 800 marks. His total percentage is recorded at 77 percent. Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai secured the second rank with a score of 603/800 or 75.38 percent marks. Prakhar Varshney of New Delhi secured third rank with 574 out of 800 marks or 71.75 percent.

In CA Intermediate Toppers May 2023, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar topped the exam by scoring 688 marks out of 800 marks. Noor Singla secured the second rank by scoring 682 marks. Kavya Sandeep Kothar of Mumbai stood third with 678 marks.

This year, a total of 25, 841 candidates appeared in the CA final exam out of which 2,152 have successfully qualified their exam. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 8.33 percent. 4,014 candidates have cleared the CA Inter May 2023 exam.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in Click on the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 flashing on the homepage Now, enter your roll number, registration number, captcha, and click on the submit button ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023, and other details

