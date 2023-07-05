Wednesday, July 05, 2023
     
ICAI CA inter, final result 2023 May session OUT at icai.nic.in; Direct link

Aspirants can check and download CA May result 2023 for the inter and final exams through the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in. Direct link to download scorecard is also provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2023 13:32 IST
CA May result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA intermediate and CA final results today, July 5. Aspirants can check and download CA May result 2023 for the inter and final exams through the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their roll number and registration number in order to check the CA May result 2023.

The candidates will have to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate marks to qualify the examination. As per the reports, the overall pass percentage in CA Final for both groups is recorded at 8.33 percent. A total number of 25,841 students appeared in the CA Final group 1 and group 2 exams. Of which, 2,152 candidates have cleared the CA Final exams. While a total of 4,014 candidates have cleared the CA Inter May 2023 exam.

ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023: How to Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

Step 2: Select the desired 'ICAI CA inter, final result 2023' link

Step 3: Next, log in with the required credentials

Step 4: CA result May 2023 for Inter, final will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save ICAI CA result 2023 for future reference

Direct Link: ICAI CA May Result 2023

ICAI CA May Result 2023: Overview

CA Inter May Result 2023

Group (s) Candidates Appeared Candidates Passed Pass Percentage
Group 1 1,00,781 19,103 18.95%
Group 2 81,956 19,208 23.44%
Both Groups 39,195 4,014 10.24%

CA Final May Result 2023

Group (s) Candidates Appeared Candidates Passed Pass Percentage
Group 1 57,067 6,795 11.91%
Group 2 61,844 19,438 31.43%
Both Groups 25,841 2,152 8.33%

 
