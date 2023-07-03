ICAI CA inter, final result 2023 dates OUT, know when and where to check

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICAI CA inter, final result 2023 date

CA Result May 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result of CA Final and CA Intermediate exam 2023 May session on July 5. Aspirants who have appeared for the CA Final, Inter May 2023 exam can check their results through the official website-- icai.nic.in.

To access and download the CA Final and CA Inter May 2023 results, candidates will have to log in with their registration number and roll number. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," reads an official statement.

How to Check ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023?

Aspirants can check their CA Final, Inter Result 2023 by following the steps-by guide provided here.

Step 1: Visit icai.nic.in, the official website of ICAI.

Step 2: Click on the desired CA Final or CA Inter result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, log in with your credentials like registration number and roll number.

Step 4: CA result May 2023 for final, inter will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the ICAI scorecard and print a copy for future reference.