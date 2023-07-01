ICAI CA Final, Inter results 2023 for May session likely by July 6: Official

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICAI CA Final, Inter results 2023 for May session soon

CA Result May 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon declare the result of CA final, intermediate exam 2023 may session result. According to Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, the CA Final and Inster exam result may be expected on July 5, or July 6, 2023.

Dhiraj Khandelwal has announced the CA result May 2023 date through his official Twitter account. However, the official announcement pertaining to result date and time is still awaited. Once the result is announced, aspirants will be able to check and download their CA Final and CA Intermediate scores through the official website-- icaiexam.icai.org.

"CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week, I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification. Happy CA Day once again..," Khandelwal tweeted.

How to Check ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check their CA Final, Inter Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the designated CA Final, Inter result link given on the home page

Step 3: Next, key in your credentials like registration number and roll number

Step 4: CA result May 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and print a copy for future references