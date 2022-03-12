CBSE Term 1 Class 10 result 2022 declared on cbseresults.nic.in | Here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Term 1 Class 10 result declared on cbseresults.nic.in | Here's how to check

Highlights CBSE has declared the results for Class 10 Term 1 exams.

Students can check their scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE had handed the marksheets to schools on Friday, that have now been released online.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of CBSE Term 1 class 10 examinations via mark sheets that were shared with schools. Students can now check the results on cbseresults.nic.in. To check the status of CBSE result 2022, students will need their roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Now, the CBSE board result 2022 Class 12 for term 1 is expected to be released in a few days.

Students can check their results by either contacting their schools for mark sheets or by going on the CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in as the marksheets have now been shared on it.

Students will find the following details on their scorecards:

Candidate's name

School name

Roll number

Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject

Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects

Other information

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the schedule for Term 2 examinations for Class 10 students.

This year, the board has sent marksheets to schools. So, students can contact the respective school authority to collect their CBSE result 2022 Class 10 marksheet for term 1 examination. The CBSE term 1 result marksheet may have the subject-wise marks details along with the student's basic details.

